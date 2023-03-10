State billiards championships returns to Quincy

The Oakley-Lindsay Center will be the site of this week’s Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships, Wednesday through Sunday.

 H-W File Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The American Cue Sports Illinois State Association returns to the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy for the 26th Annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships.

Running from March 14-19, the championship event will see the OLC filled for six days with more than 120 tables and hundreds of players taking part in singles and team tournaments.

