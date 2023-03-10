QUINCY — The American Cue Sports Illinois State Association returns to the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy for the 26th Annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships.
Running from March 14-19, the championship event will see the OLC filled for six days with more than 120 tables and hundreds of players taking part in singles and team tournaments.
Sure-fire crowd pleaser, Hall of Famer and World Artistic Champion Tom ‘Dr. Cue’ Rossman will display the skills of trick-shot shooting in pocketing multiple combinations. Tom will demonstrate the winning shots that propelled him to TV stardom and two world championships. A meet and greet will follow the exhibition.
This event is free and open for public spectators, with billiard vendors, raffles and giveaways on hand for everyone to enjoy. In addition, there will be other billiard activities at the host hotel, The Atrium on Third, at 201 S. Third Street. The Meet-and-Greet Suds Mixer will be enjoyed Friday evening during team play.
The event features two Division Non-Sanction events open to all: March 14 beginning at 6 p.m. with a two-on-two Sudden Death Tournament and March 15 at 3 p.m. with a 9-Ball event.
All other divisions are available to sanctioned ACS league members only and consist of the following:
•March 15 - Seniors 8-Ball
•March 16 - Various 8-Ball divisions
•March 18-19 - Illinois State Junior event
A second event from ACSISA organizers is planned for Quincy later this year.
For more information, visit acsisa.org. Spectators, league operators, players, and media requesting more information call Cecil Messer at 219-465-8101 or Dan Taylor at 630-399-8890.
