QUINCY — No charges will be filed in the February officer-involved shooting that caused the death of a Quincy man.
In a statement, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said an Adams County grand jury on Thursday declined to return any indictments against anyone involved in the shooting after hearing testimony and reviewing evidence in the Feb. 9 shooting that caused the death of 29-year-old Bradley Havermale.
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Department responded at 3:50 p.m. Feb 9 in the area of Fifth Street and West Radio Road for a man — later identified as Havermale — with a firearm. As law enforcement officers approached Havermale, he reportedly pointed the firearm at them and officers discharged their firearms, hitting Havermale.
The following day, Sheriff Tony Grootens identified the deputies involved as Sgt. Sam Smith, Deputy Logan Peter and Investigator John Schone.
Farha said the state's attorney's office also reviewed the incident and evidence collected and determined officers involved acted appropriately and within proper procedures and training, and criminal charges are not appropriate.
"The deputies involved made multiple attempts to deescalate and attempted to use less than lethal force to resolve the situation," he said. "Those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful and left the deputies in a position where they reasonably feared for their own safety and the safety of others, at which point it became regrettably necessary to discharge their firearms."
"We have the deepest sympathy for the Havermale family for the loss of Bradley's life. It is a tragedy for all parties involved. This incident shows the need for continued expansion of social and psychological services in our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.