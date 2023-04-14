One dead in officer-involved shooting

Sheriff's vehicles blocked Radio Road west of Refinery Road south of Quincy following a shooting incident involving three Adams County sheriff's deputies on Feb. 9, 2023. 

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — No charges will be filed in the February officer-involved shooting that caused the death of a Quincy man.

In a statement, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said an Adams County grand jury on Thursday declined to return any indictments against anyone involved in the shooting after hearing testimony and reviewing evidence in the Feb. 9 shooting that caused the death of 29-year-old Bradley Havermale.

