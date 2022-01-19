QUINCY — The Adams County state’s attorney’s office will try to reinstate the sexual assault conviction of a Michigan man that was overturned earlier this month generating attention nationwide.
“We do see a procedure going forward,” State’s Attorney Gary Farha said, after his staff spoke with the Office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor regarding options it had to reinstate the original verdict against 18-year-old Drew S. Clinton.
The state’s appellate prosecutor represents the county in appeals and will prosecute cases where there is a conflict of interest.
Initially found guilty after a three-day bench trial in October, Judge Robert Adrian threw out the conviction of criminal sexual assault at Clinton’s sentencing hearing on Jan. 3. Clinton was found not guilty of two additional counts at the bench trial.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he already served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which Adrian said was a just sentence, according to the court transcript.
Farha said the first step would be to seek action in the appellate court, though he described it as a “procedure” and not an appeal.
“From what I understood is that the attorney general’s office would be joining the action,” he said, noting it was still early in the process.
The 16-year-old girl told the Quincy Police that she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep.
She told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton. She said she told him to stop but he didn’t until she told him a second time and pushed him off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
Adrian has been slammed for overturning the conviction, as well as comments he made in open court after the ruling. He chastised adults for allowing a party where teenagers had access to alcohol and swam in the pool in their underwear.
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, including Quanada and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said his comments amounted to victim blaming.
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters last week — just one day after he kicked a prosecutor out of his courtroom for liking a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Clinton’s attorney, Drew Schnack, previously told The Herald-Whig, that he believed Adrian should have found his client not guilty because the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The only evidence of what went on in that room for that three- or four-hour period of time was the girl saying couldn’t remember or didn’t know, and (Clinton) who was interviewed by the police when they first picked him up and gave a long, long statement and who testified in court,” Schnack said. “His statement has never changed.”
His client contends that there was consent that night.