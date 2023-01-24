QUINCY — A status hearing was set for next week in the case of a Quincy man charged in the death of another Quincy man.
Carlos Williams appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court on a motion to vacate the appointment of a public defender.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 9:22 pm
Private attorney Nick Rober was appointed to represent Williams last year after two public defenders withdrew from the case after discovering conflict of interests.
Former public defender Vanessa Pratt previously was also assigned to the case, but she withdrew in December after leaving the public defender's office.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson confirmed Tuesday in court that all the attorneys in the public defender's office have conflicts in the case.
Judge Tad Brenner said he would speak with Chief Judge Frank McCarney about Williams' representation to make sure it was adequate "for a case of this magnitude."
Williams faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith who was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.
He is set to return to court Jan. 31 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.