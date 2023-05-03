QUINCY — The judge overseeing the Timothy Bliefnick case took the motion to unseal motions in the case under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date, though Bliefnick's trial is slated to start in less than three weeks.

Judge Robert Adrian said he would allow all sides seven days to provide him with the additional legal authority before he issues a final ruling, but until that time was keeping the "status quo."

