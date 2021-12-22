Stolen QPD squad car, standoff possibly connected

QUINCY — Adams County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a possible standoff near Second and Maple Wednesday morning that may have involved a stolen Quincy Police squad car and an earlier chase.
A neighbor said he then heard the squad car crash behind his house in the 300 block of Maple at about 9:30 a.m. The driver reportedly ran to Second and Maple.
At around 10:15 a.m., Adams County Sheriff's vehicles blocked off Maple at Third Street.
Deputies ordered the occupants of 209 Maple to exit the home and said a search warrant for the residence was on the way.
At 10:40 a.m., deputies announced over a megaphone that the resident's parole would be violated if they did not exit the house.
Police have not confirmed if the chase and the standoff are connected.
This report will be updated.