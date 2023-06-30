QUINCY — Dozens of incoming fifth and sixth graders learned the ins and outs of finances and banking this week during Homebank’s Kid’s Banking Program.
Up to five students could participate in the program a day.
Sarah Lung, branch operations manager at Homebank said it’s important for kids to learn this life skill.
“We see a lot of the youths that were never exposed to that kind of skill,” Lung said. “In our daily job, there’s a lot of teaching and guiding, which we love to do, but I think it’s kind of a disservice that they haven’t been taught.”
The day started with the students receiving a checkbook and pen.
At their first stop, the kids learned about loans. They were taught by getting a fictitious loan for a bike.
The children were taught how to balance their checkbook and write a check to get their bike.
Next, the students divided up and went to different areas of the bank.
During each of these areas they were given a scenario for their checkbook. They were told that at the end of the day they were going to check to see if it was balanced correctly.
Suzi Wilson, the event organizer, said this everyday skill could be very beneficial to the students.
“We do a math game throughout the day, so they balance their own checkbook and they learn they can earn money, but also I want to go out with my friends so I need to learn how to spend money in the same way,” Wilson said. “It gives them value to that money and value for hard work.”
In one area they were able to learn about internet banking. They were able to deposit a check through an app and learn about savings goals. The students agreed they wanted to save for college, but it may be a little early for them to start.
They also were able to visit all the vaults in the bank. Surprised by all the keys and codes, students enjoyed peeking in to see what was in each. There was some disappointment that there were no gold bars, but each did get a fun trinket to take home with them.
There was an opportunity to put a fictitious John Doe into the electronic files. Students saw all the paperwork that new customers fill out and the paperwork required for a loan. They then created barcodes to scan the paperwork into the computer.
One of the favorite spots to work was the drive thru window. There, kids worked with customers to deposit cash and checks. They also added account numbers on checks and deposit slips.
Another hands-on job was being a teller, where students counted money both manually and with the cash counter machine. They again worked with customers and saw how to balance a drawer.
After visiting with multiple employees and customers the students were able to meet with the Community Bank President Mark Haye. He told them the two most important things in banking are confidentiality and taking care of the customer. He thanked them for their hard work and handed them an envelope with their name on it.
Once the participants were gathered in the conference room to discuss how much fun they had and all they learned they opened their envelope to learn they earned $10 for all their hard work.
They had the option to cash the money or open up a savings account.
After the day was over sixth grader Cash Leevon said he had fun and learned a lot about money. He enjoyed the event so much he’s even thinking about going into banking.
“I’d probably want to work at a bank,” Leevon said. “I’d want to work at the front desk, you get to give people money and the people are really nice.”
That’s why Lung said they do these events; so kids have fun, get educated and maybe enjoy banking so much they want to do it. She says unfortunately, many people didn’t receive these opportunities.
“It’s crazy the amount of people, younger people, that don’t really know how to manage money and what that looks like for their future,” she said. “It’s fine right now, but what’s that look like in 30 years? It’s really cool that we get to open these kids’ eyes and hopefully make them feel comfortable coming into the bank and things like that.”
Wilson agrees, adding that these students were able to learn more because they were hands on and not just observing.
“I think that’s a great life skill for them to learn more than just walking into the bank and mom and dad and watching them pay the bill or mom and dad have a debit card and it goes here,” she said. “It helps them to understand the value of money and that just because I have a plastic card doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s money behind that plastic card.”
The Kid’s Banking Program is completed for the year, but will take place again next summer. Information will be sent to the elementary schools and sign ups will be May through June.
The program also takes place at Homebank’s Hannibal, Mo., Canton, Mo. and Palmyra Mo. locations.
