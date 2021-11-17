QUINCY — A nine-member governance structure for Quincy riverfront development was recommended by a special riverfront subcommittee on Wednesday.
The nine members of the proposed Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation would consist of two members named by the city of Quincy, two named by the Quincy Park District, two named by the Adams County Board and three at large members. One board member named by each governing body could be an elected official.
Jeff Steinkamp of the Quincy Park District said the subcommittee originally proposed to have 11 members, which would offer more flexibility for community representatives that could serve on the board of directors. However, the board decided to remove language limiting the eligibility of at large board members from the plan.
“We were kind of pinholing everybody in a certain spot so now we have the flexibility to work across the community,” Steinkamp said.
Board members would serve two three-year terms with the option to be reinstated for a third term.
Although the nine-member structure was recommended, city officials presented their own recommendations, which included a five-member governance plan.
Under the city’s plan, the governance board would consist of a city representative selected by the mayor, a county representative selected by the Adams County Board chairman, a parks representative selected by the chairman of the Quincy Park Board, a representative of the Riverfront Development Foundation Board and a representative of a local nonprofit.
One of the most controversial city recommendations was that board members have no direct economic interest in the service area.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said it’s not a bad thing to be invested in the area that you’re trying to promote.
“I feel like a big ripple effect here that may be unintended is that you’re going to have people avoid being involved that really are the people that you want involved for a long period of time,” Austin said.
Now that the subcommittee has voted on a governance plan, the proposal will be taken before full Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee for approval before being taken to the Quincy City Council, Quincy Park Board and the Adams County Board.
The subcommittee agreed to arrange a meeting with the entire steering committee by the end of the year.
