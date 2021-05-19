QUINCY — Summer reading activities geared to all ages return this year to Quincy Public Library.
The “Reading Colors Your World” program starts June 1, offering a wide variety of events as well as a reading challenge, and “we encourage people to do both,” QPL’s marketing coordinator Burgundy Hill said.
Hill said summer reading events will look different this year with capacity guidelines and social distancing tied to COVID-19.
Instead of large-scale Friday programs for children, participants can choose from several smaller-sized events — more than 100 over the two months.
Registration for June programs opened Monday online at quincylibrary.org/events or by calling 217-223-1309. Registration for July programs will open on June 14.
Registration for groups of six or more is available by calling 217-223-1309, ext. 505. “We do have capacity caps, but we want to work with them as much as possible,” Hill said.
“We’re really focusing on the idea of getting creative and trying new things — and also finding beauty in each other’s differences,” Hill said. “We’re all a different color in the crayon box this summer, and when all the colors come together, beautiful things can be made.”
Each week highlights a different theme including nature, making and crafting, rainbow pride, comics, games, exploring different cultures and kindness with the goal of keeping youngsters engaged in reading over the summer so they do better when they return to school.
“We looked this year at doing more programs open to all ages instead of specific to children, teens or adults with the idea families could come out together,” Hill said. “If we get the family involved, we’re more successful.”
All ages also can participate in the challenge to read 30 hours in June and July.
Online tracking through Beanstalk will be available again this year, “so you can track on your phone, your computer and not keep a paper log all summer. It’s like a Fitbit for reading in a lot of ways,” Hill said. “There are prizes along the way.”
Participants who complete the challenge will get a gift card from a local business. Kids can enter to win one of four bikes donated by the Bodley Lodge Masons, while teens and adults can win prize baskets.
Focusing the challenge on the time spent reading instead of the number of books read “evens the playing field a little,” Hill said. “If you’re a quick reader or a slow reader, an hour is still an hour. Kids and parents that read together can count that time for both.”
All events are free and open to the public, but space is limited and reservations are requested.
“Our hope is to welcome people back to the library. It’s been a long year for a lot of folks,” Hill said. “We hope people will come back, participate and have a great summer with us.”