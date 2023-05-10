Supreme Court justice considering action on Illinois’ assault weapons ban

The U.S. Supreme Court building is pictured in Washington, D.C.

 Morguefile.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A single justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is now weighing whether to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban from being enforced while the case is being heard in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who hears applications from the Seventh Circuit, could decide on her own whether to issue an emergency injunction or she could refer the question to the full court for consideration.

