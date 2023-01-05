Supreme Court set March timeline in cash bail appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail appears to be at least two months away from resolution under a new timeline approved by the court Thursday.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the agreed motion setting the timeline for the high court’s appeal of a lower court ruling that invalidated provisions of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform that would have eliminated cash bail on Jan. 1. The motion, Raoul’s office wrote in its filing, had been agreed to by all parties in the case, scheduling briefs to be filed in January and February, with oral arguments to begin sometime in March. A ruling would come sometime thereafter at an unspecified date.

