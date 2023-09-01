‘Surge’ in organization efforts has labor leaders optimistic for the future

A graphic from the State of the Unions 2023 report by the the pro-union Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows national and state organizing rates from the last decade.

 Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As workers in Illinois prepare to celebrate Labor Day this weekend, a new report shows there has been a surge in efforts to organize labor unions in workplaces throughout the state, while overall public approval of labor unions nationally is the highest in nearly six decades.

In 2022, there were 72 successful petitions to organize labor unions in Illinois, which represent 9,600 new unionized workers, the highest single-year numbers at any point in the last decade.

