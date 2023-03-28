Target construction

Construction continues on the new Target building on Monday, March 27, 2023. Target was scheduled to open in Quincy in May, but due to supply chain issues will open in August. 

 H-W PHOTO/MIKE SORENSEN

QUINCY — Target will have a later opening date than originally scheduled.

Mayor Mike Troup said the developers had an aggressive plan to open in May. However, because of supply chain issues they had to push the opening date back to August, which they feel very comfortable with meeting.

