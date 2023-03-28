QUINCY — Target will have a later opening date than originally scheduled.
Mayor Mike Troup said the developers had an aggressive plan to open in May. However, because of supply chain issues they had to push the opening date back to August, which they feel very comfortable with meeting.
Construction work on the outside is mostly complete. Workers expanded the building needing insulation, roofing material and steel. Troup doesn’t know how much that part of the project pushed the opening date back.
“Anyone else doing building or renovations knows there’s a supply challenge right now,” Troup said.
Workers are currently focusing on the inside. Monday through Friday between 20 and 40 workers are working on the building.
Troup doesn’t know the exact number of jobs Target will bring to Quincy. However, he does know other businesses are looking at coming to Quincy due to Target.
“I know a couple of retailers want to see how Target takes off,” he said. “So, it’ll probably be fall before we start having major retail announcements.”
In addition to the building construction Troup said the city hopes to have a turn lane added on Broadway to make traffic less congested. However, Broadway is a state road so it’s unknown if and when improvements will happen.
“We don’t know when the state will bring up Broadway improvements,” he said. “As far as we’re concerned the sooner the better.”
It was announced last May that Target was coming to Quincy. The store will be approximately 104,000 square feet according to a Target spokesperson.
Filed with the recorder’s office is a property transfer, NLA Quincy LLC bought the property for $4.14 million.
In an incentive plan approved by the Quincy City Council on Feb. 22, 2022, the first $2 million in sales tax revenue generated would be a 50-50 split between the city and the developer. After that, the next $3.25 million in sales tax revenue goes entirely to the city.
If the business earns more than $50 million in a year, any tax revenue collected over that $50 million cap would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer.
The term of the development incentive will be 10 years.
