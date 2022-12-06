Tax credits, prison reform pass in veto session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers last week passed significant legislation dealing with electric vehicle manufacturing incentives and the availability of hygiene products for prisoners in the state’s correctional system.

But some weightier issues, including a possible assault weapons ban, will wait until a lame duck session scheduled for early January.

