QUINCY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death in a Quincy subdivision.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a deputy observed suspicious circumstances at 7:10 a.m. Thursday at residence in the Gross Gables subdivision. The deputy and other officers entered the residence to check on the well-being of the homeowner, and upon entry, they found the homeowner deceased.
The homeowner's name was not released.
The boy was arrested later Thursday morning.
The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in connection with the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 217-222-9360 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.
Assisting with the investigation were the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Quincy Police Department.
