QUINCY — The Quincy teen charged in the 2022 beating death of his grandfather is set to plead guilty next month.
Hayden Schmidt waived his right to a jury trial Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court. He is set to return to court for plea and sentencing hearing on March 7.
No details of the agreement were shared in court. The case was set on the March jury trial docket.
Schmidt, 16, faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of robbery and one count of residential burglary in the Feb. 17, 2022, death of Robert Schmidt in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Schmidt was 15 at the time, and he is being tried as an adult.
He allegedly struck his grandfather in the head with a firearm, leading to his death. He reportedly went to the home to steal firearms.
Schmidt continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Schmidt faces between 20 and 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but a firearm enhancement could add an additional 15 years.
Facing identical charges in the case is 28-year-old Devere Gholston. He is charged as an accomplice to Schmidt.
Gholston is set to appear in court Friday for a status hearing.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.