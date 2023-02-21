Hayden Schmidt

Hayden Schmidt confers with public defender Christopher Pratt Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, morning at an arraignment hearing in the Adams County Courthouse. Schmidt is set to enter a guilty plea next month in Adams County Circuit Court.

 Pool Photo/Bob Gough, MRN

QUINCY — The Quincy teen charged in the 2022 beating death of his grandfather is set to plead guilty next month.

Hayden Schmidt waived his right to a jury trial Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court. He is set to return to court for plea and sentencing hearing on March 7.

