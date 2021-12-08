QUINCY — The temporary order issued in October preventing Blessing Corporate Services and Quincy Medical Group from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement or weekly testing was continued to Jan. 4.
Court records show Judge Tad Brenner extended the order during a case management conference with attorneys Tuesday. Another case management conference was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Eleven nurses for Blessing and QMG filed the suit in October arguing state law does not allow employees to be forced to be vaccinated nor tested for COVID-19. An amended filing now names Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and its director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in the lawsuit.
The state filed a motion to dismiss the case.