QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee is hosting a new round of tenant workshops starting later this month.

The workshop — open to any renter in Quincy — will be held at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Quincy. They will be held on five consecutive Wednesday evenings starting Wednesday, June 28 and continue through July 26. The workshop begins with a lunchbox dinner at 5 p.m. with programs starting at 5:30 p.m.

