QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee is hosting a new round of tenant workshops starting later this month.
The workshop — open to any renter in Quincy — will be held at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Quincy. They will be held on five consecutive Wednesday evenings starting Wednesday, June 28 and continue through July 26. The workshop begins with a lunchbox dinner at 5 p.m. with programs starting at 5:30 p.m.
The workshops are free and sponsored by the committee and funded with donations from banks, organizations, foundations and individuals.
Free childcare will be available, and tenants who wish to bring children with them are asked to provide the names and ages of their children when registering. Food and snacks will be available for the children and caregivers.
To register visit Blessed Sacrament office at 1119 S. Seventh, call 217-222-0720 and leave a message for Laura or email parishoffice@blessedscs.org. Registration can also be completed at the Quincy Housing Authority, 540 Harrison, or by emailing qcyhous@adams.net.
On June 28, “Working with the City” features Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates, and someone from the city’s Inspection Department discussing code enforcements. The Minimum Housing Complaint Form will be explained, and a session will feature “Landlords and Tenants Working Together.”
The July 5 program is “Healthy Homes.” Cleaning supplies will be given to each tenant. Landlord and businessman Terry Austin will talk about his experiences cleaning rental units and demonstrate how he uses the cleaning items. Dorinda Smith, an educator with Bella Ease, will give cleaning tips and help tenants set cleaning goals. Johanna Voss from the Adams County Health Department will give each tenant a package that contains a cabinet lock, outlet plugs, safety items and handouts describing the Health Department’s programs. She will explain each item.
“Money Management” will be the topic for the July 12 session and will feature Blake Scheer, vice president and manager for the Bank of Springfield offices here in Quincy. Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt will talk about the General Assistance Program, how it works and who can apply.
“Health in Body, Mind and Spirit” is on July 19. Dr. Tom Miller, practicing physician and site director for SIU in Quincy, will engage the audience and discuss health issues. Barb Chapin, a certified counselor with 50 years of experience and chair of the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition will talk about depression and suicide, signs to look for in family members, friends, and oneself, and where to seek help. Raymond Steadmond, director of recovery for Horizons, will discuss the increase in addictions in Adams County and how to deal with alcohol, drug and smoking addictions.
The final program “Hope” will be on July 26 and will feature a speaker from Quanada followed by a presentation by a representative by Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. Monsignor Michael Kuse, who is also the moderator for this workshop, will be the final speaker. The workshop concludes with an evaluation by tenants, and the awarding of a cookbook, gift certificates and certification cards.
Anyone wishing to support the tenant workshops is asked to send donations to Bella Ease (who accepts donations and pays the bills for the workshop) at 707 Broadway and in the memo write: "For Tenant Workshop."
