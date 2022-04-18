MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Tennessee man accused of shooting a police officer twice following a high-speed chase in multiple counties now faces an attempted murder charge.
Court records show Daniel B. Payne was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court.
Payne is accused of shooting Chapin Police Chief Steve Helmich March 26 on Ill. 107, just north of County Road 410N in Brown County.
Helmich suffered two gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The Chapin Police Department said last week that Helmich remained hospitalized but was stable.
The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicated Payne fled from an attempted traffic stop by the Meredosia Police Department in Meredosia. Officers from several law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through Pike and Brown counties until his vehicle crashed and became disabled.
As officers approached Payne’s vehicle, ISP said Payne fired upon and struck Helmich. Officers returned fire, causing Payne to surrender, and he was taken into custody.
Payne is set to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
He is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on $1 million bond.