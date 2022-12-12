Three graduate from Adams County RISE probation

QUINCY — Three people graduated from the RISE probation program Monday in Adams County.
Roger Sprinkle, Angela Massingill and Kenneth Silman graduated from the program during a ceremony at the Adams County Courthouse.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 8:22 pm
The RISE program — Reinforcing Behaviors, Individualized Case Plans, Skill Building and Engagement — focuses on addressing criminal behavior in regards to the criminal thinking aspect and leading to lasting behavioral change.
It is supported by a Adult Redeploy Illinois grant, which was given in early 2018.
Those sentenced to RISE probation are at risk of a sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, have a history of prior probation sentences and/or prison sentences.
Those sentenced to RISE probation are required to meet with the Probation Department multiple times per week and submit to numerous drug tests. They also are required to complete substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment as deemed necessary, along with moral reconation therapy.