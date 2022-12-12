Three graduate from Adams County RISE probation

Roger Sprinkle, Angela Massingill and Kenneth Silman take a photo with Adams County Probation Office Justin Brock, back, Monday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Adams County Courthouse. The three graduated from RISE probation. 

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — Three people graduated from the RISE probation program Monday in Adams County.

Roger Sprinkle, Angela Massingill and Kenneth Silman graduated from the program during a ceremony at the Adams County Courthouse. 