WAYLAND, Mo. — Three people suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Clark County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Mazda driven by Dillon J. Brown, 20, of Keokuk, Iowa, was heading east at 7:40 a.m. on County Road 199 2 miles north of Wayland when it drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Dillion was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment. Passenger Nicholas E. Kelley, 20, of Revere also was taken to Blessing for treatment, while passenger Drake J. Fodsdyck, 21, of Keokuk was taken to Blessing Health Keokuk for treatment.
The patrol said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Assisting at the scene were the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance and Lee County, Iowa, Ambulance.