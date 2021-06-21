QUINCY — A two-mile run down Bonansinga Drive kicked off the week for several law enforcement officers as they supported Special Olympics Illinois.
Personnel from the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department participated in Monday’s Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Held in a hybrid format, the intrastate relay coincides with the 2021 Special Olympics Illinois Virtual Summer Games.
Kelly VanderMaiden, QPD’s pro-act officer, said officers wanted to make sure they recognized Especial Olympics athletes. Like most events last summer, the Torch Run was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, many in-person Special Olympics competitions have been canceled and athletes have competed virtually.
“Let them know that we are still out here,” VanderMaiden said. “We’re here for them. We’re supporting them, and really, this run was for them today.”
Special Olympics receives support from law enforcement each year through a variety of events, including Polar Plunge.
“All the fundraisers we do year round goes to support the athletes,” VanderMaiden said.
In previous year, law enforcement officers would typically run to the Hancock County line before returning to Transitions of Western Illinois to have lunch with Special Olympics athletes.
“We wanted to make sure that we give the recognition to the athletes even though we’re not with them,” VanderMaiden said.