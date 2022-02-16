HANNIBAL, Mo. — Members of the Hannibal City Council have been formally invited to attend the Missouri Division of Tourism’s Tourism Roadshow. The invitation was extended during Tuesday night’s meeting of the council at city hall by Megan Rapp, the director of Hannibal’s convention and tourism.
According to Rapp, the event will occur from 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday, March 3, in Hannibal.
“Even if you can only attend for a few hours, we would be happy to have you,” Rapp said to the members of the city council.
Missouri Tourism Director Stephen Foutes and members of his staff will be on hand to discuss their work to increase tourism across the state.
Also scheduled to be in attendance are representatives of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Regional Engagement Team, the Missouri Travel Alliance and the Missouri Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about the collaborative efforts that are underway to strengthen Missouri’s tourism industry and about the significant impact that tourism has on Missouri’s economy.
In other business, John Lyng spoke to the council in regards to the state’s open meeting and open records statute.
Street closures were approved for the upcoming Down by the River events and the mud volleyball tournaments.
First reading was given a bill setting the annual city bid limits.
The dedication of Braeburn Drive for public use was given a first reading. The street, which is located in the Fette Subdivision, was built to city standards.
A consultant agreement with Jviation in the amount of $169,829 for the airport runway light replacement project was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.