QUINCY — State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, will host a regional town hall meeting next week.
The Senate Republic Regional Listening Tour will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the John Wood Community College Auditorium, 1301 S. 48th St.
“If you’ve ever had the feeling that the state government power brokers are not always listening or representing your best interests in Springfield, then this is an opportunity to share your thoughts,” Tracy said in a release. “Let your voice be heard at this in-person town hall event. We want to know what you think.”
Joining Tracy will be Sens. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills; Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia; and Steve McClure, R-Springfield.
For planning purposes, RSVPs can be submitted at ILSenateGOP.org/TracyRLT.
Tracy also will be a guest at town hall meetings Monday in Peoria and Oct. 18 in Jacksonville. She also will co-host a teleforum, on Oct. 20. To sign up for the teleforum, visit ilsenategop.org/teleforumregion2.