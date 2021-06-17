NIOTA, Ill. — A Wednesday night traffic stop in Niota led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said deputies stopped a gray Buick at 11:39 p.m. for a traffic violation and the department’s K9 alerted, leading to a search of the occupants and vehicle.
Duffy said both the driver, Scott R. Eggleston, 58, of Burlington, Iowa, and the passenger, Lisa C. Swafford, 44, of Polo, were found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Both were arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail.