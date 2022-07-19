'Tragic loss' for the Tri-State community

QUINCY — Jeff Schuecking steadied himself Tuesday morning for a difficult conversation.
But he knew he had plenty to say about the loss of his friend and fellow musician, Keith Wiemelt.
“This is a tough one. The phone’s been going crazy this morning,” said Schuecking, owner of the menswear store near the corner of Fifth and Maine streets. “I’ve known him for many, many years … pretty much my whole life.”
Wiemelt, 42, died Monday night in a one-vehicle crash north of Monroe City, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wiemelt was driving north at 9:20 p.m. on Route Z when his 2003 Toyota Highlander failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road, vaulted over a county road and overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.
Wiemelt was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Air Evac.
Wiemelt is survived by wife, Bonnie, and their children Emmett, Belle and Gideon.
The Rev. Bob Barko, former parochial vicar at St. Francis Solanus Parish, remembered Keith as someone who would do anything for anyone.
“This tragic loss will leave a big gap in not only the church, but the community and Tri-State area as well,” Barko said. “Keith was a man who always had a moment for someone, always had a smile to share with anyone with whom he made contact.”
Music was his passion, said Father Bob, but second only to his family.
“When shocking things like this happen, this is where communities like Quincy come together to support, to care, to love and console,” Barko said. “There are no words that could adequately describe this loss or the feelings that the family must be experiencing.
“But this is the time where Quincy will do what it does best. That is, to love extravagantly.”
Wiemelt was employed as a music educator at Nauvoo-Colusa Elementary and Junior High School. Previously he was an education and fine arts specialist at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Quincy, as well as director of bands at Notre Dame High School and at the Ralls County R-II School District in Center, Mo.
Wiemelt was named conductor of the Quincy Park Band in January 2014. He graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1997 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education at Quincy University in 2002. A member of the Quincy Park Band for nearly three decades, Wiemelt also served as property manager of the Park Band and was the vice president of the Park Band board for four years.
In addition to the Park Band he played with the Heidelberg German Band, Quincy Community Theatre, 12th Street Brass Quintet and the Muddy River Opera Company.
And just about anyone — and everyone — who called, said his former teacher and mentor, Pam Potter.
“I don’t know what to say,” Potter replied when asked about her former student and successor. “I taught Keith at St. John’s for four years (fifth through eighth grades), and then at QND. He followed me at QND when I retired.
“He was a wonderful person. He was very bright, not only musically but technically. He just did everything; he would do anything that anyone asked. I don’t think he ever used the word ‘no’.”
Potter attended the Park Band’s July 10 concert at Madison Park, and it was Wiemelt who carried a chair from Potter’s car so that she had a place to sit and enjoy the music.
When the music was over, he made sure she got back to her car safely.
“He was one who could see what needed to be done before you even mentioned it,” said Potter, who is now conductor emeritus of the Park Band.
Schuecking paused for a moment when asked if he could sum up what Wiemelt meant to those who met him.
“Keith did not know a stranger. I’ve never seen Keith lose his temper. He’s just easygoing,” Schuecking said. “Keith didn’t know how many people truly loved him.”
