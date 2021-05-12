QUINCY — Three airlines want to provide passenger air service from Quincy Regional Airport.
Cape Air, the airport’s current provider, Boutique Air and Air Choice One each submitted a proposal to offer the service through the Essential Air Service program. The service would start Dec. 1.
Cape Air out of Hyannis, Mass., is proposing 36 flights a week with options for both St. Louis and Chicago with nine-seat Tecnam P2012 Travellers.
If the flights were to be evenly split between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the proposed subsidy starts at $3.417 million for at two-year contract and about $3.319 million for the preferred four-year contract. Under the four-year plan, the subsidy is estimated to rise to about $3.627 million.
A second option offers 36 flights a week between Quincy and St. Louis with a proposed subsidy of $2.593 million for a two-year contract and $2.519 million for the preferred four-year contract.
The airlines current contract to provide air service to St. Louis and Chicago provided subsidies of $3.059 million the first year and $3.151 million the second year.
Cape Air also said would provide a $75,000 annual marketing budget that would include partnerships with local businesses and services, local contesting and monthly trip giveaways.
Boutique Air, which is headquartered in San Francisco, presented three options with 36 nonstop round trips per week. The airline operates a fleet of Pilatus PC12 aircraft that have eight or nine passenger layouts.
The first offers 18 trips to Chicago and 18 trips to St. Louis. However, Boutique Air would reserve the right to move up to 12 weekly round tips from St. Louis to Chicago depending on passenger demand.
This would require a subsidy of $3.06 million in the first year and $3.248 million in the fourth year.
The second option would be for 24 weekly round trips to Chicago and 12 to Nashville International Airport with the right to move up to six round trips from Nashville to Chicago. It has an annual subsidy starting at $3.081 million.
The third option would be for 24 weekly round trips to Chicago and 12 to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with the option to move up to six trips from Minneapolis to Chicago depending on demand. The subsidy starts at $3.094 million.
Boutique Air also is proposing to spend at least $20,000 annually for marketing and advertising.
St. Louis-based Air Choice One is offering 36 weekly round trips split evenly between Chicago and St. Louis with 19-seat Beechcraft 1900Cs.
The airline’s proposal under a four-year contract would require a subsidy of $4.554 million the first year and and $3.88 million the second year
Air Choice One also would invest $50,000 in marketing expenses.
Quincy Regional Airport officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday on any public presentations from the airlines.
The U.S. Department of Transportation asked the city to submit its official recommendation by June 11.