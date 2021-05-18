Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.