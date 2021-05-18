QUINCY — The three airlines vying for an essential air service contract with the Quincy Regional Airport made their cases to the public during a town hall meeting before the city’s Aeronautics Committee on Tuesday.
Cape Air out of Hyannis, Mass., the airport’s current provider, is proposing 36 flights a week with options for both St. Louis and Chicago with brand new nine-seat Tecnam P2012 Travellers. Flights out of Quincy could be evenly split between St. Louis and Chicago or could run solely to St. Louis.
Andrew Bonney, vice president of planning for Cape Air, recommended a twin-engine airplane for the contract, particularly when flying at night or over mountainous terrains.
He added that Cape Air’s crew love Quincy from the administrative staff all the way down to the pilots who ultimately buy houses and become members of the community.
“We could’ve grown a little bit and then bought bigger airplanes and then flown jets between major cities but that’s not who Cape Air is,” Bonney said. “We love small community air service.”
Boutique Air out of San Francisco is offering several options for its fleet of Pilatus PC12, single-engine aircraft that have eight or nine passenger layouts.
The airline could offer 36 weekly trips, 18 to Chicago and 18 to St. Louis, with the right to move up to 12 weekly round trips from St. Louis to Chicago based on passenger demand.
Another option would be 24 weekly round trips to Chicago and 12 to Nashville International Airport with the right to move six trips from Nashville to Chicago. It could also fly 24 round trips to Chicago and 12 Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with the option to move up to six trips from Minneapolis to Chicago.
Tom Warren, vice president of business development for Boutique Air, said since there would only be eight seats, it would make more sense to run extra flights or to offer flights to different locations to remain competitive.
Boutique Air also would not charge baggage fees, he added.
“If you get a $69 ticket from us, it’s a $69 ticket,” Warren said. “You’re not going to pay a penny more than that.”
Sandra Shore, director of the Quincy Regional Airport, raised a question about weight capacity to each airline in attendance.
Bonney said Cape Air is working on an electronic weight and balance program to accommodate passengers and their baggage. The hope is that it will be rolled out this summer, he added.
Warren said his airline’s planes have never had an issue carrying eight passengers with 400 total pounds of baggage and is prepared to handle extra baggage if necessary.
“If we can fit it in the plane, we’re going to take it,” Warren said.
Representatives from St. Louis-based Air Choice One were not in attendance but CEO Shane Storz submitted a video presentation summarizing his company’s bid.
The airline would offer 36 weekly round trips split evenly between Chicago and St. Louis with 19-seat Beechcraft 1900Cs but would have a nine-seat configuration under the EAS contract. Storz said the aircraft would allow 150 pounds of baggage per passenger.
“With the travel market opening up and people wanting to go on vacations, mainly for pleasure at this point, typically they’re carrying more than one bag so this aircraft will accommodate those bags for the passengers,” Storz said.
One member of the public raised concerns about Air Choice One’s higher fares compared to its competitors.
Each airline has a different advertising budget. Boutique Air would invest $20,000 annually for marketing, Air Choice One would invest $50,000 annually and Cape Air has a $75,000 annual marketing budget.
The Quincy Regional Airport will have a public survey available through June 1 to gauge residents’ future travel needs. It is available at surveymonkey.com/r/VWMTSXL.
The Aeronautics Committee will meet on June 2 to vote on a contract. It will then submit its official recommendation to the U.S. Department of Transportation by June 11.