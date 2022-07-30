QUINCY — The city’s next essential air service carrier is taxiing toward the City Hall runway.
Both Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air will make their pitch Monday when the Aeronautics Committee hosts a public forum to allow each airline to present its proposal and answer questions from the public, City Council and city officials.
The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The two airlines look to replace current essential air service provider, Cape Air, which announced in May its intention to end its service at Quincy Regional Airport.
Southern Airways Express, based in Palm Beach, Fla., will be represented by Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari.
Brian Kondrad, Vice President of Business Operations, will present on behalf of San Francisco-based Boutique Air.
Gabriel Hanafin, interim director of Quincy Regional Airport, is hopeful that all seats will be filled and interest high for Monday’s forum.
“If we could get the Council chambers filled, we’d be very happy,” Hanafin said. “We want to hear as many opinions and voices as we can. We want to make sure when we, as the committee, make a recommendation to the DOT (Department of Transportation) that it is one that will be most beneficial to the flying public.”
Southern Airways Express is offering to serve Quincy under a four-year contract with the nine-passenger, single-engine Cessna Grand Caravan.
The airline is proposing two four-year contracts: one that offers 24 round trips to St. Louis and 12 to Chicago and one that offers 18 round trips apiece.
The first proposal with additional St. Louis flights would require a $3.7 million subsidy in the first year and a roughly $4 million subsidy in the fourth year.
The second proposal would require a roughly $4 million subsidy the first year and a nearly $4.4 million subsidy the fourth year.
Cestari is optimistic about Southern Airways’ proposal.
“Quincy fits very well into our overall company strategy,” Cestari said. “We have airplanes in that vicinity, we have pilots in that vicinity, and we have a maintenance base right there in St. Louis. Strategically, this really aligns with Southern’s growth objective.”
Reliability, Cestari added, is also a critical part of Southern’s pitch.
“When you’re the only airline in town, reliability is the most important thing,” he said. “In this environment of pilot scarcity, we have not really been impacted. We have a 99.3% controllable completion rate. Our flights go.”
Boutique Air out of San Francisco is offering a two-year contract for its fleet of Pilatus PC-12, single-engine aircraft that have eight or nine passenger layouts.
The airline could offer 36 weekly trips: 18 to Chicago and 18 to St. Louis.
The proposal calls for a roughly $4.8 million subsidy in the first year and a nearly $5 million subsidy the second year.
Kondrad’s presentation will also focus on reliability, including a surplus of pilots and interline agreements with American and United airlines.
“We want to let the city know that our agreement with United and American would be great for Chicago travel with bag transfers, ticket sales,” Kondrad said. “You can go to united.com and americanairlines.com, purchase your entire itinerary, check in your bags, and you’ll see your bags at your final destination.”
Aeronautics Committee Chairman, Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, is also hoping for a strong turnout Monday.
“Sometimes in the past we’ve had a lot of people show up, and sometimes not too many. But I’m hopeful that some of the local travel agents will be there to ask questions.”
Bauer will chair a meeting of the Aeronautics Committee on Wednesday, at which time the committee is likely to make a recommendation to the full council. Pending approval, the recommendation must forwarded to the DOT by Aug. 19.
