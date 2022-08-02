QUINCY — Amtrak service to Quincy will be reduced to one roundtrip per day until Monday.
Amtrak said the Carl Sandburg service, which provides the morning arrival and evening departure in Quincy, has been temporarily canceled.
The Illinois Zephyr, with its morning departure and evening arrival in Quincy, is unaffected.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there is a shortage of equipment and shortage of people to maintain the equipment at this time. Other lines also are affected.
Magliari said passengers on the affected trains were notified and have been refunded with an opportunity to rebook.
He said Amtrak is looking to add maintenance personnel to get equipment back up and running sooner.
