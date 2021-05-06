QUINCY — Construction on Maine between 34th and 30th streets is set to start next week.
The project includes resurfacing all of Maine Street, partial curb and gutter replacement, and partial sidewalk replacement. This is the second phase of the Maine Street project with the water main being replaced in 2020.
Starting Monday weather permitting Maine will be closed between 27th and 30th streets.
Drivers should avoid Maine Street or detour around the closure via North 27th and Hampshire. Pedestrians will be directed to either the north or south sidewalks while work takes place.
Maine Street between 24th and 27th will be closed to traffic once the school year ends in the first week of June.