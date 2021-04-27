QUINCY — Because the Bayview Bridge is open to two-way traffic with the Memorial Bridge shutdown during construction, farm machinery and large equipment are unable to cross with the reduced lane width.
Starting Tuesday farm machinery and large equipment will be able to cross the bridge between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Those looking to cross the bridge will nee to call the Quincy/Adams County Dispatch center at 217-222-9360.
The Quincy Police Department said officers will be dispatched to the bridge to block traffic so the equipment can cross. Those needing to cross are asked not to cross the bridge until directed by the officer at the scene or the dispatch center.