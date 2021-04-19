QUINCY — Guardrail replacement along North Bottom Road will last for three weeks.
The Adams County Highway Department said the work consists of removing and replacing existing guardrail sections and replacing the end terminals on North Bottom Road from Koch's Lane to Rock Creek.
Drivers are reminded that multiple work zones along the road are possible. Flaggers will be required, so minimal travel delays are possible.
The work is part of a countywide guardrail replacement program funded with a $1 million grant awarded through the Federal Highway Administration's Highway Safety Improvement Program. The work is being completed by Clevenger Contractors of Bluffs and should be completed by late summer.