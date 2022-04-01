QUINCY — The Kroc Center invites players to participate in their Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on April 9.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, teams divided into divisions based on skill level will compete in a doubles tournament.
The registration deadline is Monday. Registration is $60 for a team of two.
For more information on the Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament, contact Kristy Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
