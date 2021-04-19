QUINCY — Delayed by three weeks, the Memorial Bridge is set to close Friday for several months of construction.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday that work on the bridge would start Wednesday with the expected closure on Friday.
The $7.25 million project consists of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs, lighting replacement and repairs and other miscellaneous work. Work will last through at least November.
When Memorial Bridge is closed, traffic on Bayview Bridge will become two-way for the duration of the project. Drivers are likely to see delays and should allow extra time for trips on the Bayview Bridge. When feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.