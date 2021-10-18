QUINCY — South 12th between Ohio and Payson Avenue will close to through traffic starting Tuesday.
The closure is required to install a new water service.
Weather permitting, the street is set to reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Motorists are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and use an alternate route.
