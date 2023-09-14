QUINCY — Speakers at the Tri-State Development Summit brought a message of unity and understanding to local leaders. The two-day conference hosted by Culver-Stockton College at the Oakley-Lindsay Center wrapped up Thursday.
Keynote speaker Lou Zacharillia, the founder of the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) and a facilitator of conversation and innovation in communities worldwide, said intelligent communities have a soul at the center of their heart.
“Now, I don't know if everyone believes in the concept of a soul, but if you define it as the animating element of a human being as the real heart of a human being, and you work toward that?" Zacharilla said. "Then the technology takes a second place. And in your collaboration, you begin to see that you've got just the technology you need in place to create a soul. Again, that creates a wonderful community. You can feel that. I call it the poetry of a place.”
Zacharilla spoke at the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to spread the message of ICF’s six essential tenets of economic and social growth. He continues to spread his message 11 years later, delivering what he’s learned from the 2022 Intelligent City of the Year, New Taipei City, Taiwan, across continents and nationalities to Quincy with a strong emphasis on the importance of broadband internet, and a “triple helix” collaborative of academic, government and business leaders with a common goal for their community.
The ICF is more than a think tank — it’s an international movement that gives out awards to the most energetic, successful, and free communities in the world. However, rather than awarding a winner prestige or money alone, the ICF awards communities a greater honor. It studies them to understand them and apply the “secret sauce” of their success to communities around the world on the verge of entering what Zacharillia referred to as the “renaissance of the modern era.”
“But sometimes, races tend to worship a false god when they get into these conversations. If you let technology just take over the lead, it's not going to work,” Zacharillia said. “You have to give way to the soul, the human, the culture. Not everyone can be Silicon Valley.
"Believe me, you don't wanna be Silicon Valley. It works for them. It’s not gonna work anywhere else. So you have to be who you are when you do this. And that's the one thing that I picked up is that you are going to have to be yourself when you go on this journey of collaboration and I think that's really important.”
Zacharillia moved local dignitaries with accounts of Vietnam’s rekindled growth as students who once fled the country during times of war and chaos return home to fight corruption and stagnation with lessons learned abroad. He told them about his determination to stick with his home city of New York through its rise and fall and rise again since the 1980s, something which was not wasted on the gathering of officials, many of whom have dedicated much of their lives to small towns and cities all across the Tri-State area. According to Zacharillia, the solution to corruption and quarrelsome governance lies within powerful and ethical investigative journalism.
Alison Burgess, director of communications and engagement in the Durham region of Ontario, spoke about what a powerhouse her community became after it used a project called “City Studio” to align the goals of all three “strands” of the triple helix in her city. City Studio, now a full-fledged program between all three parties, allows post-secondary students to get work experience by problem-solving for municipal government and industry partnerships, providing the city with “the triple helix perspective which gives us the best outcomes for whatever that challenge is.”
Burgess said the region tried triple helix approaches many times without anything coming of them. Each different strand has very different goals and metrics of success. However, it took the step of hiring a third party to reach us to the business and academic communities and ask the questions that the three groups are all in it together on: “How can we become an intelligent community? What are your values and goals? Is what we’re doing bringing you jobs/students? If not, how do we change things?”
Burgess’ municipal government took those answers and formed a committee, much like Quincy’s own Riverfront Development Corporation and Greater River Economic Development Foundation, which came to the table with the same vision from three perspectives.
