QUINCY — A trial date is expected to be set later this month for the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three people.
Natasha L. McBride appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said he needed to discuss an issue with the state's attorney's office before the date could be set. She is set to return to court Jan. 31.
McBride, 38, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. A witness told police that they believed McBride's vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or higher.
Setting the case on a trial docket was delayed for months after the state's attorney's office appealed an April 1 ruling that dismissed a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
