QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant has been removed from the September jury docket.
Travis J. Wiley appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the case was taken off the docket.
Wiley's attorney, Ryan Parker, said he was ready for trial, but noted three pending motions including one to suppress cellphone evidence.
This brought a rebuke from Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, who said the defense had three years to move to suppress the cellphone evidence but waited just one month before the trial.
"Both sides agree the cellphone records are a major point of the case," he said.
Judge Robert Adrian agreed it was not possible to keep the trial on the docket and set a motion hearing for Sept. 9.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20, 2018, following a six-month investigation.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.