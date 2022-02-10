QUINCY — The trial of Travis J. Wiley who is charged in the 2018 death of an infant has been delayed.
Wiley was set to go to trial next month but Judge Michael Atterberry granted the continuance during a status hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Wiley's attorney, Ryan Parker, said his expert witness has a scheduling conflict for the trial, which is why he filed for the continuance.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, didn't object to the continuance and said both sides were ready for trial pending expert witness schedules.
Wiley, 34, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of the infant who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. He will return to court Feb. 18 for a status hearing.