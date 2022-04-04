QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people has been delayed as prosecutors appeal a charge that was dismissed.
Natasha L. McBride was set to go to trial next week on charges in connection with the Aug. 14, 2020, crash, but the case was removed from the docket during a status hearing Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Adams County First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said a notice of appeal was filed after Judge Amy Lannerd on Friday dismissed one count of aggravated driving under the influence.
Eyler said Illinois Supreme Court rules allow for the case to be put on hold for the appeal.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Eyler, objected to the continuance noting McBride is being held in the Adams County jail.
Lannerd scheduled a status hearing on April 26.
McBride, 37 still faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14 2020, which caused the crash. According to the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
McBride remains in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.