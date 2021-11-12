QUINCY — The December trial of the Quincy woman charged in connection with the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, has been postponed.
Natasha L. McBride is set to return to court Dec. 1 for a status hearing where a new trial date could be set.
Judge Robert Adrian on Friday approved the motion to continue over the objection McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the office is still waiting on some records to arrive. Those records must be reviewed by an expert hired by the office.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
McBride allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
The Quincy Police Department said its investigation concluded that the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by McBride was traveling west on Broadway at an apparent high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light.
Her vehicle struck a northbound 2002 Buick driven by Stephen Hendricks of Rushville. The boys and Jenniffer Hendricks, Stephen’s wife, were passengers in the Buick. A Quincy police crash report showed a witness believed McBride’s vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or faster.
Also Friday, Adrian heard arguments on several pre-trial defense motions. Nelson sought to limit the use of jail calls from McBride, gruesome photos or videos unless relevant to prove facts and body camera footage from police officers. A formal order will follow.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.