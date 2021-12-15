QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy woman charged in connection with an Adams County home invasion has been delayed.
Karen D. Blackledge was set to go to trial in January, but the case was pushed back to the February jury trial docket during a brief status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Blackledge, 33, faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary, along with Bradley S. Yohn, 34, in the Nov. 9 incident.
Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap woman, and then he reportedly forced his way into the woman's home while using a knife.
The Adams County state's attorney's office is exploring additional charges after the woman died over the weekend.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
Both Blackledge and Yohn have pleaded not guilty to the charges
Blackledge is set to return to court Jan. 12 for a status hearing.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.