QUINCY — The trial of the former nightclub owner charged in connection with the reported March 2020 assault of a Quincy University student has been delayed until July.
Steven W. Homan appeared briefly Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the case was removed from the March docket.
Homan's attorney, Michael Mettes, asked that the case be moved to the July docket because of lead attorney Scott Rosenblum's availability.
Judge Amy Lannerd agreed to the continuance, but noted it would be the final continuance based on the four-month delay.
Both Mettes and Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, agreed that the trial would take up to two days to complete but might need two days for jury selection because of pre-trial publicity.
Homan, 48, pleaded not guilty on May 12 to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a then 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29.
The liquor license for the Barn was relinquished by Homan April 26 before a meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.
Homan is set to return to court June 14 for a status hearing. He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.