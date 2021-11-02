QUINCY — The trial for the former Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student was pushed back to March.
Court records show the trial for Steven W. Homan was set for March 7 during a status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court after his counsel was unavailable for the January trial docket.
He is set to return to court Feb. 15 for a status hearing.
Homan, 47, pleaded not guilty May 12 to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29.
The liquor license for the Barn was relinquished by Homan April 26 before a meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.