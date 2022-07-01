QUINCY — The trial of the former Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student was delayed because a witness was unavailable.
Steven W. Homan was set to go to trial starting July 11 but it was removed from the docket during a Friday pretrial hearing.
Homan's attorney, Michael Mettes, requested the trial be delayed after learning that a witness would be unavailable during the trial.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said he recently learned that the witness, Quincy Police Detective Erik Cowick, wouldn't be available and notified Mettes, as he knew the defense planned to call him to testify. Jones did not object to the continuance.
Homan, 48, will return to court July 26 for a status hearing where a new trial date will be selected.
Homan pleaded not guilty May 12, 2021, to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021, incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
The liquor license for the Barn was relinquished by Homan April 26, 2021, before a meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.