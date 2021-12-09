MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The trial of a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Mount Sterling woman continued Thursday in Brown County.
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM said prosecutors finished presenting its case to the jury against John M. Dean on Thursday followed by defense attorneys’ presentation in the afternoon.
Jury selection began Tuesday.
Dean, 42, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the June 14, 2019, death of Rebecca Niewhoner.
Dean is accused of shooting her with a .45-caliber handgun.
Both the Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. and found Niewohner had died at the scene, with Dean suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
He is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on $1 million bond.