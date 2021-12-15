QUINCY — A January trial remains set for a Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man.
Court records show that Carlos Williams will head to trial next month after a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Williams, 57, is accused of strangling 20-year-old Orlando Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse on three counts of first-degree murder.
Williams is set to return to court Jan. 3 for a pre-trial hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.