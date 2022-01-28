QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people has been moved to April.
Judge Amy Lannerd agreed to move Natasha L. McBride's trial, which had been set for February, during a hearing Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, sought the delay arguing that it should be attributed to prosecutors after a new charge of aggravated driving under the influence was filed earlier this month.
Nelson argued that the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office could have filed the charge much earlier, believing that it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the state's attorney's office, said the charge was filed based off new information it received. If the delay was attributed to the prosecution, the new charge in theory would be dropped because of speedy trial violation.
Lannerd denied to attribute the delay to the prosecutors, but agreed to move the case to the April docket. She said Nelson could file a motion on the late filing of the new charge.
McBride, 37, appeared via video conference from the Adams County Jail because of COVID-19 protocols.
She faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
McBride is set to return to court Feb. 28 for pending motions.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.