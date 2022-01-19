QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy woman charged in connection with a November carjacking and home invasion is on track to start next month.
Court records show that Karen D. Blackledge's case remains on the February jury trial docket. She is set to return to court Jan. 28 for a pre-trial hearing.
Blackledge, 33, faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary, along with Bradley S. Yohn, 34, in the Nov. 9, 2021 incident.
Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman and then he reportedly forced his way into the woman’s home while using a knife.
The woman died the following month, and the Adams County state’s attorney’s office said an investigation was underway to determine if the incident played a role in her death.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.